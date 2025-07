STAU (STAU) Impormasyon

We aim to revolutionize the connection between digital and physical assets by seamlessly integrating the value of gold and jewelry into the digital economy. Through collaboration with a company that processes and distributes real gold, we strive to ensure trust and security in the digital trading of gold and other tangible assets.

Opisyal na Website: https://stauweb.com/ Puting papel: https://stauweb.com/whitepaper/STAU_whitepaper_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0x37c5ebfae4e4da225e9d8042b05063c4a2c94bb6