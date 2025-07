SeaFi (SPT) Impormasyon

SeaPad is a fair, innovative, and trusted launchpad platform that builds on new emerging blockchain platforms such as Sui, Sei, Arbitrum, zkSync, and others.

Opisyal na Website: https://seafi.ai Puting papel: https://docs.seafi.ai/ Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0xb779486cfd6c19e9218cc7dc17c453014d2d9ba12d2ee4dbb0ec4e1e02ae1cca::spt::SPT