SPC (SPC) Impormasyon

SPC is a native token to Storepay BNPL ecosystem. It holds immediate value and utility, such as installment payment, alternative credit scoring, collateral substitute, and rewards.

Opisyal na Website: https://storepay.global/ Puting papel: https://storepay.global/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/220928_SPC_Whitepaper_Eng.pdf