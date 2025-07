Sovryn (SOV) Impormasyon

Sovryn is an open-source, trustless platform that will allow anyone to build and interact on Bitcoin to power future economies. Sovryn's primary focus is the launch of BitcoinOS, which will be a scalable network of interoperable rollups that share Bitcoin’s security.

Opisyal na Website: https://sovryn.app/ Puting papel: https://docsend.com/view/mbhvi379crhagtwp Block Explorer: https://explorer.rsk.co/address/0xefc78fc7d48b64958315949279ba181c2114abbd