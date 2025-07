SoSoValue (SOSO) Impormasyon

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Opisyal na Website: https://sosovalue.com/ Puting papel: https://sosovalue-white-paper.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x76A0e27618462bDAC7a29104bdcfFf4E6BFCea2D