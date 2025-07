SOLS (SOLS) Impormasyon

Sols is based on the indexing system of Solana inscriptions, and also provides BRC20 tokens with cross-chain access to the Solana network.There is another token with the same name. Please be careful to distinguish. The current contract address ends with QjbA.Please refer to its official website:https://sols.cc/

Opisyal na Website: https://sols.cc/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Erg9C3kghTDShXho5a15v1gv62vyud6D9Mx1FV4hQjbA