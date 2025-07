Stohn Coin (SOH) Impormasyon

Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.

Opisyal na Website: https://stohncoin.org Puting papel: https://stohncoin.org/files/StohnCoinWhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://stohnexplorer.com/