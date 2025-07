StatusNetwork (SNT) Impormasyon

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.

Opisyal na Website: http://status.im/ Puting papel: https://status.im/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/StatusNetwork