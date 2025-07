SHEN-RON PROJECT (SNRN) Impormasyon

Under the new paradigm that states "aging is treatable," this project aims to fulfill the fundamental desire of modern individuals to enjoy a long and fulfilling life while remaining someone who can love themselves forever.

Opisyal na Website: https://snrn.io/ Puting papel: https://snrn.io/cmn/img/wp.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5e9eef4353b796e0ac11121b4b6be17264d9c9b8