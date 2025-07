Smell Token (SML) Impormasyon

Smell Token (SML), a unique token for participating in fragrance industry's digital transformation. Token holders access various businesses & games on innovative Smell Mafia platform, expanding industry potential through digital scent data.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.smelltoken.com/ Puting papel: https://www.smelltoken.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xfCB54Da3F4193435184F3F647467e12b50754575