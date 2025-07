Skate (SKATE) Impormasyon

Skate is a multi-VM infrastructure project that enables any decentralized application to run seamlessly across multiple blockchains, including both EVM and alternative VMs. It also provides native access to VM-specific applications on other chains—for example, allowing EVM apps to operate directly within SVM or TON environments.

Opisyal na Website: https://skatechain.org Puting papel: https://www.skatechain.org/amm-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9v6BKHg8WWKBPTGqLFQz87RxyaHHDygx8SnZEbBFmns2