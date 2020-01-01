SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics

Tuklasin ang mga pangunahing pananaw sa SHIBAINU (SHIB), kasama ang supply ng token nito, modelo ng pamamahagi, at real-time na datos ng merkado.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Impormasyon

Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

Opisyal na Website:
https://shibatoken.com/
Puting papel:
https://github.com/shytoshikusama/woofwoofpaper/raw/main/SHIBA_INU_WOOF_WOOF.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x95ad61b0a150d79219dcf64e1e6cc01f0b64c4ce

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo

Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa SHIBAINU (SHIB), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.

Market Cap:
$ 8.30B
$ 8.30B$ 8.30B
Kabuuang Supply:
$ 589.55T
$ 589.55T$ 589.55T
Circulating Supply:
$ 589.25T
$ 589.25T$ 589.25T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.30B
$ 8.30B$ 8.30B
All-Time High:
$ 0.000088359
$ 0.000088359$ 0.000088359
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000000008164606
$ 0.00000000008164606$ 0.00000000008164606
Kasalukuyang Presyo:
$ 0.00001408
$ 0.00001408$ 0.00001408

Malalim na Istraktura ng SHIBAINU (SHIB) Token

Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga SHIB token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.

Overview

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020. It is the flagship token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which also includes BONE, LEASH, and the newer TREAT token. The project is community-driven, with a focus on decentralization and broad participation.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens were minted at launch.
  • No Ongoing Issuance: There is no ongoing minting or inflation for SHIB; the supply is fixed except for burns.
  • Burn Mechanism: A significant portion of the supply has been burned, and additional burns occur via the ShibaSwap Burn Portal and on Shibarium.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (SHIB)% of Initial SupplyNotes
Uniswap Liquidity Pool500 trillion50%Locked at launch for decentralized trading
Vitalik Buterin500 trillion50%Sent to Ethereum co-founder; ~82% burned, ~10% donated to charity
Project Team00%No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders
  • Vitalik Buterin's Actions: Of the 500 trillion SHIB sent to Vitalik Buterin, ~410 trillion were burned, and 50 trillion were donated to the India COVID Relief Fund. The remainder was either held or distributed.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

SHIB Token

  • Staking ("Bury"): Users can stake SHIB to receive xSHIB, which entitles holders to:
    • Inflationary BONE rewards
    • A share of 0.10% of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH)
  • Liquidity Provision ("Dig"): Users can provide SHIB and a paired asset as liquidity on ShibaSwap to earn transaction fees and additional rewards.
  • Burn for RYOSHI: SHIB can be burned to earn RYOSHI token rewards.
  • Payments: SHIB is accepted as a payment method in various integrations.

TREAT Token (Ecosystem Expansion)

  • Rewards & Governance: TREAT is used for rewards, governance, and unlocking advanced features in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.
  • Yield Farming: Powers "WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0," allowing users to maximize earnings and influence liquidity rewards via veTREAT (vote-escrowed TREAT).
  • Voting: TREAT holders can participate in governance and strategic decision-making.
  • Payments: Enables on-chain payments via SHIB Pay.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

  • Staking Lock: When users stake SHIB ("Bury"), they receive xSHIB, which can be redeemed for the underlying SHIB plus rewards. There is no fixed lock-up period, but rewards accrue over time.
  • Liquidity Provision: LP tokens can be staked ("Woof") for additional rewards; withdrawal is subject to protocol rules but not hard time locks.
  • No Team/Insider Vesting: There are no disclosed team or advisor allocations, so no vesting or unlock schedules for insiders.
  • Token Burns: Burns are permanent and reduce the circulating supply.

Circulating Supply and Unlocks

  • Current Circulating Supply: As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 589.2 trillion SHIB, showing a slight decrease over the past year due to ongoing burns.
  • No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled unlocks or vesting events for SHIB, as the initial supply was fully distributed at launch and subsequent burns are voluntary.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance1 quadrillion minted at launch, no further issuance
Allocation50% Uniswap LP, 50% Vitalik Buterin (mostly burned/donated), 0% team/advisors
UsageStaking, liquidity provision, burning, payments, governance (via TREAT)
IncentivesBONE rewards, swap fees, RYOSHI rewards, TREAT rewards, governance influence
LockingStaking and LP staking (no hard lock, rewards accrue over time)
UnlockingNo scheduled unlocks; burns reduce supply; staking/LP tokens can be withdrawn per rules

Additional Notes

  • Decentralization: The project is governed by the community, with proposals executed by a multi-sig wallet.
  • No Superuser Privileges: No evidence of superusers able to modify balances or transactions.
  • No Team Allocation: The team did not reserve tokens for themselves, and compensation details are undisclosed.

Implications and Considerations

  • Deflationary Pressure: Ongoing burns and no new issuance create deflationary pressure on SHIB.
  • Community-Driven: The lack of team allocation and open governance mechanisms reinforce decentralization.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The introduction of TREAT and other tokens expands utility and engagement, but also adds complexity.
  • No Vesting Risks: Absence of large scheduled unlocks reduces risk of sudden supply shocks.

Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to maximize community participation, reward engagement, and ensure a deflationary supply trajectory, with all major allocations and mechanisms transparently executed on-chain.

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit

Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng SHIBAINU (SHIB) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.

Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:

Kabuuang Supply:

Ang maximum na bilang ng mga SHIB token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.

Circulating Supply:

Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.

Max na Supply:

Ang hard cap sa kung ilang SHIB token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.

Rate ng Inflation:

Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.

Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?

Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.

Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.

Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.

Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.

Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni SHIB, galugarin ang live na presyo ng SHIB token!

Disclaimer

