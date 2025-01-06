Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics
Seraph (SERAPH) Impormasyon
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Seraph (SERAPH), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Seraph (SERAPH) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga SERAPH token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Seraph’s token economics are designed to support a sustainable, community-driven blockchain gaming ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key components: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a focus on details available as of July 2025.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025, on the opBNB chain.
- Initial Circulating Supply: At TGE, the circulating market cap was $49.3 million, with a token price of $0.44. By the end of Q1 2025, the circulating supply reached 203 million tokens, with a price of $0.17.
- Supply Schedule: The token supply increases over time through scheduled unlocks, with a progressive release to various stakeholders.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table specific to Seraph was not directly available, the following structure is typical for similar projects and is supported by available summary data:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Unlocking/Locking Details (see below)
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate at TGE
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual vesting
|Team
|20%
|Long-term vesting
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Staggered release
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Staggered release
|Livestreaming
|3%
|Staggered release
|Foundation
|2%
|Staggered release
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|Immediate/short-term
- Genesis NFTs: 10,000 Genesis NFT equipment were created, with 3,000 for early public sales and 7,000 reserved for special uses.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- In-Game Utility: $SERAPH is used to unlock features, craft items, reforge NFT equipment, reveal attributes of NFT drops, and participate in special events (e.g., Soul Spar and Equipment of Seraph NFT drops).
- Governance: Token holders can participate in community governance, influencing game development and ecosystem direction.
- Marketplace: Used for buying, selling, and upgrading in-game assets, including NFT equipment and consumables.
- Soul Spars: Earned through gameplay, used to unlock content, upgrade NFTs, and access special dungeons. Their output is tied to player activity and NFT equipment quality.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Most non-ICO allocations (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) are subject to linear or staggered vesting, with tokens unlocking gradually over several years (2025–2029).
- Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) were unlocked at TGE, providing initial liquidity and user incentives.
- Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations unlock in phases, minimizing the risk of large token dumps and aligning incentives for long-term commitment.
Unlocking Timeline (Illustrative)
|Year
|% of Total Supply Unlocked
|Notes
|2025
|~33% (ICO)
|Immediate at TGE
|2026–2029
|+67% (all other categories)
|Gradual, linear or staggered release
|2029
|100%
|Full supply unlocked
- Purpose: This structure ensures project stability, incentivizes long-term participation, and supports ecosystem growth.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|TGE on Jan 6, 2025; progressive supply increase via unlocks
|Allocation
|ICO (33%), Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), others (10%)
|Usage/Incentives
|In-game utility, governance, marketplace, NFT upgrades, event participation
|Locking
|Vesting for team/investors; immediate unlock for ICO; staggered for ecosystem/community
|Unlocking
|2025–2029, linear/staggered; 100% unlocked by 2029
Additional Insights
- Market Performance: After the TGE, SERAPH experienced typical post-launch volatility, stabilizing at a support level of ~$0.15–$0.17.
- Ecosystem Focus: The allocation prioritizes community and ecosystem growth, with significant resources dedicated to player incentives and development.
- Governance: Community-driven governance is a core pillar, with token holders empowered to shape the game’s evolution.
Note: The above summary is based on the most recent and relevant data available as of July 2025. For the latest and most granular details, refer to the official Seraph whitepaper and tokenomics documentation.
Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Seraph (SERAPH) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga SERAPH token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang SERAPH token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni SERAPH, galugarin ang live na presyo ng SERAPH token!
Seraph (SERAPH) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng SERAPH ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng SERAPH
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang SERAPH? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng SERAPH ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
