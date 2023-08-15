SEI (SEI) Tokenomics
SEI (SEI) Impormasyon
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
SEI (SEI) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa SEI (SEI), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng SEI (SEI) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga SEI token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.
- Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.
- Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.
- Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.
- Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.
- No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism & Notes
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|2023-08-15
|2031-08-15
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly)
|Private Sale Investors
|2024-09-15
|2027-08-15
|1-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years
|Team
|2024-09-15
|2029-08-15
|1-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear)
|Foundation
|2023-08-15
|2025-07-15
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly)
|Binance Launchpool
|2023-08-15
|2023-08-15
|Fully unlocked at launch
Key Insights and Implications
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.
- Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.
- Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.
- Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.
Additional Notes
- Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.
- Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.
- No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.
References
- For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview
- Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper
This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.
SEI (SEI) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng SEI (SEI) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga SEI token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang SEI token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni SEI, galugarin ang live na presyo ng SEI token!
