SAL (SAL) Impormasyon

Salvium is a cutting-edge proof-of-work private blockchain that seamlessly combines staking, privacy, and DeFi capabilities while navigating crypto regulations. Built on a fork of Monero, it retains Monero's advanced privacy features such as stealth addresses and ring signatures. However, Salvium introduces groundbreaking innovations that significantly alter transaction mechanics, creating a unique solution in the DeFi space.

Opisyal na Website: https://salvium.io/ Puting papel: https://salvium.io/docs/salvium-litepaper-v1_0-english.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.salvium.io/