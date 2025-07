Safe Token (SAFE) Impormasyon

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

Opisyal na Website: https://safe.global/ Puting papel: https://docs.gnosis-safe.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5aFE3855358E112B5647B952709E6165e1c1eEEe