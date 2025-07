iExec RLC (RLC) Impormasyon

RLC is an Ethereum token for the iExec cloud platform in which users can monetize and rent computing power and data. iExec enables developers to power applications on what is described as “a decentralized marketplace for cloud resources.”

Opisyal na Website: https://iex.ec/ Puting papel: https://www.iex.ec/developers Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/RLC