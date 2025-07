RejuveAI (RJV) Impormasyon

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.

Opisyal na Website: https://rejuve.ai/ Puting papel: https://rejuve.ai/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Rejuve-Network-Whitepaper-1.1-1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xa1f410f13B6007fCa76833ee7eb58478D47Bc5Ef