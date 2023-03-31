Realio (RIO) Tokenomics
$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.
Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK-based Layer-1 blockchain focused on the tokenization and management of real-world assets (RWAs), such as real estate and private equity. Its native token is RIO, which serves as a utility and governance token within the ecosystem. The network also features other tokens, such as RST (Realio Security Token) and LMX (Liquid Mining Fund token), each with specific roles.
Issuance Mechanism
- RIO is the native cryptocurrency and utility token of the Realio Network.
- RIO is not sold or promoted as an investment by the Realio team; its value is speculative and determined by the market.
- The network uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, where validators and delegators can bond RIO (as well as RST and LMX) to secure the network and earn block rewards proportional to their stake.
Allocation Mechanism
|Token
|Purpose/Role
|Allocation/Distribution Mechanism
|RIO
|Utility, governance, staking
|Distributed via staking, block rewards, and possibly ecosystem incentives. No direct sale or promotion by the team.
|RST
|Tokenized equity
|Offered under Reg D/S to non-U.S. and accredited U.S. investors; available on tZERO ATS for retail in the future.
|LMX
|Liquid Mining Fund
|Used in P2P order book and investment strategies; details on allocation via platform.
- The network supply cap for RIO is 175 million tokens.
- RST is a security token representing equity in Realio, with specific regulatory and whitelisting requirements.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Validators and delegators bond RIO, RST, and LMX to earn block rewards.
- Governance: Token holders can participate in network upgrades and governance by staking and voting.
- Ecosystem Utility: RIO is used for transaction fees, network operations, and as a base asset for tokenizing RWAs.
- Investment Platform: RST and LMX are used within the Realio investment platform for accessing real-world asset investment opportunities and liquid mining strategies.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens bonded for staking are subject to network-defined unbonding periods, typical of PoS networks, to ensure network security.
- RST/LMX Locking: Participation in certain investment or mining strategies may require locking RST or LMX for specified periods, as defined by the platform or fund terms.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unbonding: The unbonding period for staked tokens (RIO, RST, LMX) is determined by the network protocol, ensuring security and stability. Specific durations are not detailed in the available sources.
- RST Unlocking: RST tokens are subject to regulatory and platform-specific unlocking schedules, especially for U.S. investors and those participating via tZERO ATS.
- LMX Unlocking: Unlocking is tied to the terms of the Liquid Mining Fund and P2P order book participation.
Additional Notes
- RIO is not an investment product and is not promoted as such by the Realio team.
- The Realio Network is designed for interoperability, supporting both EVM and non-EVM chains via IBC protocol.
- The network emphasizes compliance, security, and real-world asset integration.
References for Further Reading
- Unlocking RST Network Utility
- Realio Network for RWAs is Live
- Realio Network Staking Guide
- Important Disclosure Regarding RIO and RST
Summary Table: Realio Network Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoS block rewards, staking, no direct sale of RIO
|Allocation
|RIO: Staking/block rewards; RST: Reg D/S offering; LMX: Platform/fund participation
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, governance, transaction fees, investment access
|Locking
|Staking lock (unbonding period), platform/fund-specific locks for RST/LMX
|Unlocking
|Network-defined unbonding for staking; platform/fund-specific for RST/LMX
If you need more granular details (e.g., exact vesting schedules or allocation percentages), please refer to the Realio Network's official documentation or investment platform, as such specifics were not available in the current data.
Realio (RIO) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Realio (RIO) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga RIO token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang RIO token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni RIO, galugarin ang live na presyo ng RIO token!
