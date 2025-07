Resolv (RESOLV) Impormasyon

Resolv is a protocol offering USR, a stablecoin backed by ETH and derivatives, with yield generation and price stability, supported by RLP—a tokenized protection layer enabling leveraged yield farming.

Opisyal na Website: https://resolv.xyz/ Puting papel: https://docs.resolv.xyz/litepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x259338656198eC7A76c729514D3CB45Dfbf768A1