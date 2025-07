RedStone (RED) Impormasyon

RedStone is the fastest-growing Modular Oracle specialising in yield-bearing collateral for lending markets, like LSTs & LRTs. It offers gas-optimized data feeds across 50+ chains & all rollups. Trusted by Morpho, Venus, ether.fi & more.

Opisyal na Website: https://redstone.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc43c6bfeda065fe2c4c11765bf838789bd0bb5de