READY (READY) Impormasyon

READY! is building the infrastructure for real-money gaming. Inventors of pay to spawn, kill to earn gameplay, READY! pushes the boundaries of gaming culture, creating a place where skill based wagering, fun, and rewards converge.

Opisyal na Website: https://bravoready.com Puting papel: https://litepaper.bravoready.com/ready-litepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HKJHsYJHMVK5VRyHHk5GhvzY9tBAAtPvDkZfDH6RLDTd