RDO (RDO) Impormasyon

Reddio is a high performance parallel Ethereum-compatible Layer 2, leveraging zero-knowledge technology to achieve unrivaled computation scale with Ethereum-level security. Reddio compatibility with Ethereum's APIs. All smart contracts deployed on Ethereum can be seamlessly implemented on Reddio. Reddio is designed to enhance current blockchain capabilities while maintaining full compatibility for both developers and end-users.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.reddio.com/ Puting papel: https://static.reddio.com/REDDIO%20WHITEPAPER.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x57240C3E140f98abe315CA8E0213c7a77F34A334