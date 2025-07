PLAYZAP (PZP) Impormasyon

PlayZap Game is a skill-based competitive gaming platform focused on mainstream causal gamers on mobile. Platform is built on blockchain technology with a sustainable token economy and powered by native $PZP token. With 1.3M+ active wallets, 3M+ onchain transaction, playzap is leading mobile focused gamefi platform.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.playzap.games/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.playzap.games/wp/introduction/welcome Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/ADVgDMbbn6LZTdo84UDAgCUew2JMMHe6BnH3KNN3qiLb