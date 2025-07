EPNS (PUSH) Impormasyon

Ethereum Push Notifications Service is a protocol for blockchain based notifications that are platform agnostic and incentivized! It enables services to communicate with its users (wallet addresses) in a decentralized way and allow users to receive token incentives from these notifications.

Opisyal na Website: https://push.org/ Puting papel: https://push.org/docs Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf418588522d5dd018b425E472991E52EBBeEEEEE