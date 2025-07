Pundi X (PUNDIX) Impormasyon

Pundi X is a leading developer of blockchain-powered devices with the aim of transforming retail businesses with its blockchain-based point of sale solution. The solution allows retail merchants and consumers to conduct instantaneous in-store transactions on its blockchain.

Opisyal na Website: https://pundix.com/ Puting papel: https://pundix.com/pdf/PundiX_Whitepaper_EN_Ver.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0fd10b9899882a6f2fcb5c371e17e70fdee00c38