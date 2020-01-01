Prosper (PROS) Tokenomics
Prosper is bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin, the most decentralized cryptocurrency. Prosper sets out to redefine the possibilities of on-chain liquidity and what a decentralized protocol can bring to the community. Prosper sees a unique opportunity to further decentralize the Bitcoin ecosystem, by bringing Bitcoin’s underlying network layer—Bitcoin mining power—on-chain to enable community participation and ownership and creating a new fundamental building block for the broader ecosystem
Overview
Prosper is a decentralized protocol that tokenizes Bitcoin hashrate, allowing users to gain exposure to Bitcoin mining rewards through its native token, PROS. The protocol is designed to be community-driven, with a focus on transparency, decentralization, and long-term sustainability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Hashrate-Backed Issuance: The PROS token supply is directly backed by Bitcoin mining hashrate. The Prosper foundation acquires and manages mining hardware, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is determined by the foundation as the protocol progresses toward full launch.
- No Explicit Inflation Schedule Disclosed: There is no detailed public information on a fixed inflation rate or a pre-set emission curve. The supply is tied to the amount of hashrate managed by the foundation.
Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages and categories (such as team, investors, community, etc.) are not explicitly detailed in the available sources, Prosper emphasizes:
- Community-Driven Distribution: The protocol aims for a decentralized and transparent allocation, with community members playing a significant role in governance and future protocol decisions.
- Foundation Ownership: The Prosper foundation ensures that the token supply is always backed by corresponding mining hardware and live hashrate.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: PROS holders can participate in protocol governance, voting on key decisions and ecosystem development.
- Rewards: Token holders indirectly earn Bitcoin mining rewards, as the protocol distributes mining proceeds to the community.
- Ecosystem Participation: Developers and builders can utilize PROS tokens to create new use cases and contribute to the protocol’s growth.
- Composability: The tokens are designed to be composable, enabling integration with other DeFi protocols and applications.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking/Vesting Details: There is no detailed public information on token locking, vesting schedules, or specific unlock events for PROS tokens. The protocol’s focus is on ensuring that tokens in circulation are always backed by live hashrate, rather than on traditional vesting or lockup mechanisms.
Unlocking Time
- Not Publicly Disclosed: There is no explicit schedule or timeline for token unlocks or vesting events. The protocol’s design centers on the dynamic relationship between token supply and managed hashrate, rather than on a fixed unlock calendar.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Backed by Bitcoin mining hashrate; managed by Prosper foundation
|Allocation
|Community-driven, foundation ensures hashrate backing; no detailed public breakdown
|Usage/Incentives
|Governance, mining rewards, ecosystem participation, composability
|Locking
|No explicit locking/vesting schedule disclosed
|Unlocking
|No public unlock schedule; supply tied to hashrate management
Additional Notes
- Prosper is actively upgrading its token contract, with details available on its official website and documentation.
- The protocol’s unique approach centers on bridging Bitcoin mining and DeFi, with a strong emphasis on community ownership and governance.
For the most up-to-date and detailed information, refer to the official Prosper documentation and news updates:
- Prosper Documentation
- Prosper News
- Token Upgrade Guide
Limitations:
Due to the lack of explicit public disclosures on allocation percentages, vesting, and unlock schedules, this summary is based on the most current and available protocol documentation and official communications as of July 2025. For investment or participation decisions, always consult the latest official sources.
