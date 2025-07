Phoenic (PNIC) Impormasyon

Phoenic Token is a cryptocurrency designed for secure, fast, and low-cost transactions. It operates on a decentralized, non-custodial framework, allowing users full control over their assets without third-party interference. This token is integrated into various platforms and applications, enhancing its utility for real-world financial interactions.

Opisyal na Website: https://phoenictoken.com/ Puting papel: https://phoenictoken.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://avascan.info/blockchain/c/address/0x4f3c5c53279536ffcfe8bcafb78e612e933d53c6/transactions