Primex Finance (PMX) Impormasyon

Primex Finance is a leveraged trading and yield farming protocol/app that lets you use lender liquidity to boost positions across other DeFi protocols. You can leverage RWAs, DEX LP positions, leverage trade on spot DEXs, and get into LST, LRT all using lender liquidity.

Opisyal na Website: https://primex.finance/ Puting papel: https://docsend.com/view/qqd7badxxqhcyqxp Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=base&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x0b3eaead748facdb9d943d3407011f16eb17d0cf