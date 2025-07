PLA (PLA) Impormasyon

PlayDapp is a dApp game portal that provides C2C Marketplace. All PlayDapp games are interoperable thus providing a portfolio of game content that gamers can enjoy with their non-fungible tokens(NFT). Gamers can also trade their characters and items in the C2C marketplace in addition to increasing the value of the NFT by leveling up, strengthening, and amalgamating them.

Opisyal na Website: https://playdapp.io/ Puting papel: https://playdapp.io/document/PlayDapp_WhitePaper_v1.0_EN.pdf