Pixels (PIXEL) Impormasyon

Pixels is building a platform where users can build games that natively integrate digital collectibles. Create fun, memorable experiences where your users truly own their progress.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.pixels.xyz/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.pixels.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3429d03c6F7521AeC737a0BBF2E5ddcef2C3Ae31