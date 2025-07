PigToken (PIG) Impormasyon

PIG is a high-yield frictionless farming token. There is a 5% tax on every transaction: 3% is locked in liquidity 2% is distributed to PIG holders proportional to the amount of PIG held.

Opisyal na Website: https://pigtoken.finance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8850d2c68c632e3b258e612abaa8fada7e6958e5