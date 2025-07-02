Pi Network (PI) Tokenomics
Pi Network (PI) Impormasyon
Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.
Pi Network (PI) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Pi Network (PI), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Pi Network (PI) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga PI token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform with a focus on accessibility and energy efficiency, allowing users to mine Pi coins via mobile devices. The project aims to build a peer-to-peer ecosystem powered by the Pi cryptocurrency, with a total supply capped at 100 billion Pi.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining-Based Issuance:
Pi coins are primarily issued through a mobile mining process. Users earn Pi by contributing to network growth and security, such as app usage and node operation. The mining rewards are designed to decrease over time, incentivizing early adoption and active participation.
- Phased Development:
The issuance mechanism has evolved through three main phases: Beta, Testnet, and Mainnet. The Mainnet phase included an "Enclosed Network" period for KYC verification and ecosystem development before the Open Network launch.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Mining Rewards
|Distributed to users for mining, app usage, and node operation
|Ecosystem Development
|Reserved for supporting dApp development and ecosystem growth
|Community & Contributors
|Allocated to early contributors, core team, and community initiatives
|Reserves
|Held for future use, partnerships, and unforeseen needs
- Mining Rewards: The largest share is allocated to users who actively participate in the network.
- Ecosystem & Community: Significant portions are reserved for ecosystem expansion and rewarding contributors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
Pi is intended for use in payments, peer-to-peer transactions, and as a medium of exchange within the Pi ecosystem. With the Open Network phase, Pi can now be used for transactions beyond its native environment, including integration with external blockchains.
- Incentives:
Mining rewards are based on user contributions, such as running nodes, referring new users, and engaging with dApps. This structure encourages both network security and ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- KYC and Enclosed Mainnet:
During the Enclosed Mainnet phase, users' mined Pi was locked until successful KYC verification. This ensured that only verified users could access and transfer their tokens.
- Staking and Locking:
Users may voluntarily lock their Pi for staking or to participate in certain ecosystem activities, though details on staking yields and penalties are not fully disclosed in the available documentation.
Unlocking Time
- Enclosed to Open Network Transition:
The unlocking of Pi tokens was tied to the transition from the Enclosed Mainnet to the Open Network, which occurred in February 2025. After this milestone, users who completed KYC could access and transfer their tokens freely.
- Ongoing Unlocks:
As of July 2025, the circulating supply of Pi continues to increase gradually, reflecting ongoing unlocks and mining rewards. For example, the circulating supply grew from approximately 7.627 billion Pi on July 2, 2025, to 7.646 billion Pi by July 8, 2025, indicating a steady but controlled release of tokens into the market.
Circulating Supply Trend (July 2025)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (Pi)
|2025-07-02
|7,627,000,000
|2025-07-03
|7,633,000,000
|2025-07-04
|7,639,000,000
|2025-07-05
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-06
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-07
|7,642,000,000
|2025-07-08
|7,646,000,000
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining, decreasing rewards, phased development
|Allocation
|Mining rewards, ecosystem, community, reserves
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, dApps, mining rewards for contributions, node operation, referrals
|Locking
|KYC-based lockup, voluntary staking/locking for ecosystem participation
|Unlocking
|Post-KYC and Open Network transition, ongoing gradual unlocks
Nuances and Implications
- Controlled Supply Growth:
The gradual increase in circulating supply helps mitigate inflation and supports long-term value stability.
- Community-Driven Incentives:
The mining and referral-based reward system fosters organic network growth and user engagement.
- Transition to Open Network:
The unlocking of tokens post-KYC and Open Network launch marks a significant shift, enabling broader utility and integration with external systems.
- Potential Limitations:
The lack of detailed public disclosures on specific allocation percentages, staking yields, and penalty structures may limit transparency for some stakeholders.
Actionable Insights
- For Users:
Completing KYC is essential to unlock and utilize mined Pi. Active participation in the ecosystem (mining, running nodes, using dApps) maximizes rewards.
- For Developers:
The Open Network phase and developer environment present opportunities to build dApps and expand Pi’s utility.
- For Observers:
Monitor the circulating supply and ecosystem developments to assess the impact of unlocks and new integrations on Pi’s value and adoption.
This analysis is based on the latest available documentation and supply data as of July 2025. For the most current details, refer to official Pi Network communications and technical resources.
Pi Network (PI) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Pi Network (PI) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga PI token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang PI token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni PI, galugarin ang live na presyo ng PI token!
Pi Network (PI) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng PI ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng PI
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang PI? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng PI ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
