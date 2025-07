Peezy (PEEZY) Impormasyon

Built on Ethereum, Peezy is everything Pepe wishes he could be. Cool, confident, and brave. A hip-hop frog with effortless style and main character energy.

Opisyal na Website: https://peezy.vip/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.peezy.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x698b1d54E936b9F772b8F58447194bBc82EC1933