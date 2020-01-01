peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
Peaq (PEAQ) is the native utility token of the Peaq network, which is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Its tokenomics are engineered to balance network incentives, governance participation, ecosystem development, and funding sustainability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at network launch.
- Ongoing Issuance (Disinflationary Model):
- Initial Inflation Rate: 3.5% per annum.
- Yearly Reduction: Inflation rate decreases by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1%.
- Governance: On-chain mechanisms allow governance to alter these parameters as the network evolves.
Inflation Distribution
- 40% of newly minted tokens: released as staking rewards (validators and delegators).
- 60%: allocated to ecosystem treasuries for long-term growth and development (non-circulating) [State of peaq Q1 2025].
Allocation Mechanism
A combination of ecosystem-building, investor funding, security, and team incentives with detailed initial allocations as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Initial % of Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|36-month vest, no lock-up
|Core Team
|15%
|Vesting (details subject to change)
|EoT Labs
|13%
|Not specified
|Network Security
|11.5%
|Not specified
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|Not specified
|Pre-Seed
|8.5%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Seed
|7%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|6%
|Not specified
|Private Sale
|5%
|Not specified
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|Not specified
Note: The initial allocation is subject to periodic review and future proposals through governance.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Utility & Network Participation
- Transaction Fees: PEAQ is used to pay for network transactions, incentivizing validators.
- Staking:
- Stakers contribute to network security and decentralization.
- By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked.
- Governance (future): Token holders will gain voting rights to shape network evolution and economics.
Incentives
- Validator & Delegator Rewards: 40% of annual inflation given as staking rewards.
- Community Campaigns: Largest allocation early on to spur user growth, DePIN onboarding, and ecosystem activity.
- Hardware Operator Incentives: Block rewards are shared with hardware operators, crucial for DePINs, driving adoption on the platform.
Locking & Vesting / Unlocking Timeline
Locking/Vesting Details by Major Group
|Group
|Lock/Vest Schedule
|Pre-Seed/Seed
|24 months vest, 6 months lock, 5% unlock post-lock
|Community
|36 months vest, no lock
|Others
|Vesting schedules vary, generally multi-year
Unlocking Events
- Initial Unlock (Nov 2024): Gradual supply growth as mainnet launches.
- Q2 2025 Major Unlock:
- ~294.1 million PEAQ to enter circulation (6.7% of genesis supply).
- Breakdown:
- Investors: 31.8% (93.45M tokens)
- Community: 59.8% (175.98M)
- Network Security: 2.7% (7.88M)
- Ecosystem/Treasury: 0.7% (2.1M)
- Inflation: 5% (newly minted)
Unlock Distribution Table (Q2 2025 Example)
|Category
|Tokens Unlocked (M)
|% of Q2‘25 Unlock
|Notes
|Investors
|93.4
|31.8%
|Private investors
|Community
|176
|59.8%
|Growth/campaign funds
|Network Security
|7.9
|2.7%
|For security initiatives
|Treasury
|2.1
|0.7%
|Ecosystem support
|Inflation/Rewards
|14.7
|5.0%
|Minted, rewards
- Future Supply Growth: Most allocations employ vesting to ensure gradual unlocking over 24-36 months, curbing sell pressure and supporting sustainable network growth.
Additional Details
- Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS): Central to network security, distributing economic rewards for supporting honest validation.
- Machine Economy Innovations: Peaq is developing DePIN and MachineFi functionalities, such as tokenizing physical machines for DeFi participation and fractionalized revenue sharing.
- On-chain Governance: Not live at mainnet but planned for the future, allowing token holders to adjust economics via governance.
Summary
Peaq’s tokenomics employ a disinflationary issuance, broad-based allocation favoring community and security, staking-driven incentives, and a well-structured multi-year unlocking and vesting schedule. This design aims to bootstrap ecosystem growth, sustain decentralized security, and provide robust mechanisms for future governance and sustainability, with heavy incentives for DePIN and infrastructure network adoption.
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng peaq network (PEAQ) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga PEAQ token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang PEAQ token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni PEAQ, galugarin ang live na presyo ng PEAQ token!
