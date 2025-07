PlayDapp (PDA) Impormasyon

PlayDapp provides users with a seamless environment where they can autonomously create high-quality digital assets, effortlessly transform these assets into Web3-compatible formats, and engage in the entire cycle of data generation, conversion, utilization, and monetization through a unified service called "PlayDapp Connect". Throughout the experience with PlayDapp Connect, users become true owners of the data they generate, simultaneously benefiting from membership in the PlayDapp community ‘PlayDapp Members+' fostering enhanced collaboration and mutual advantages.

Opisyal na Website: https://playdapp.com Puting papel: https://images.playdapp.com/playdapp-homepage/prod/download/PlayDapp_WhitePaper_v1.0.2_EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0D3CbED3f69EE050668ADF3D9Ea57241cBa33A2B