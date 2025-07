Palm Economy (PALM) Impormasyon

PALM is a utility token revolutionizing commodity markets through Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, enhancing trade access and transparency. Palm Economy’s utility token is the lifeblood of the Palmyra Ecosystem which utilizes real world assets and commodity Tokenization.

Opisyal na Website: https://palmeconomy.io/ Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/b7c5cd554f3e83c8aa0900a0c9053284a5348244d23d0406c28eaf4d50414c4d0a