PAC PROJECT (PACOIN) Impormasyon

PAC Project is a comprehensive ecosystem built on web3 technologies, combines entertainment, educational, gaming and other useful services - AI Bot, Game Center with P2E mobile games, staking, Cryptocurrency exchange, NFT Marketplace, AR service and others.

Opisyal na Website: https://pac-project.com/ Puting papel: https://pac-project.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://scan.octa.space/token/0x760eE1038b54D5AdfeBbC9560Dd13F46a92D5b3a