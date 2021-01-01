Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomics
Paal AI (PAAL) Impormasyon
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Paal AI (PAAL), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Paal AI (PAAL) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga PAAL token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
PAAL AI employs a structured, gradual token issuance mechanism with a clear vesting schedule:
- Token unlocks began gently in early years and accelerated through the mid-course of the vesting period (2021–2026), tapering off with nearly the entire supply released by 2026.
- Total token supply approaches approximately 100 million at full vesting.
- Major allocation categories include Investors, Team & Advisors, Foundation, Ecosystem, Testnets, Vendors & Marketing, and Public Sale.
- The allocation emphasizes early distribution to investors and team members, with subsequent gradual release to broader ecosystem and community categories.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is segmented and unlocked over time to several key stakeholders:
- Investors and Team & Advisors receive significant allocations early on, ensuring alignment and incentivizing core contributors.
- Ecosystem Development is a major focus in the mid-vesting period, supporting project growth and community initiatives.
- Public Sale and Testnets receive comparatively lower allocations, reflecting a bias toward strategic backers and core development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The PAAL AI token integrates directly into the project’s revenue and incentive model:
- Staking and Revenue Sharing: Token holders can participate in various staking pools with different APYs.
- 50% of specific earnings (such as fees and profits) are distributed directly to stakers, particularly those who choose to lock in for longer terms.
- Referral System and Auto-Compounding: These features encourage community-driven user growth and offer compounding benefits to participants.
- Trading Taxes: A defined 1% trading fee is directed in part to stakers, and trading on the PaalX platform also contributes to the staking pool rewards.
- Earnings Sources:
- Paal’s proprietary AI services (licensed to enterprises),
- Advertising and cross-promotion,
- Planned subscription revenues and commission-based models.
- Revenue Distribution: All protocol earnings are funneled to the dedicated 'paalecosystemfund.eth' account for transparent payout and ecosystem development.
Lock-Up Mechanism
- Vesting Structure: Tokens are subject to a pre-set lock-up and vesting arrangement that stretches from initial issuance through at least 2026.
- Staking Lock: Users locking tokens in staking pools are generally required to maintain their position for a set period, with varying APYs depending on the duration and pool.
- Early-stage allocations (for investors/team) are locked up for longer periods before gradual unlocks.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: The vesting and token unlocking occur on a structured timeline:
- Initial gradual releasing from the project’s inception (2021–2022), ramping up through 2026, at which point most of the supply is available.
- Very little, if any, further unlocking occurs after 2026—this ensures that all stakeholder allocations are fully vested within five years, building long-term project stability and signaling a focus on reducing supply shocks post-vesting.
Reference: For further details on the revenue-sharing mechanism, see the PAAL AI Tokenomics Documentation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|PAAL AI Approach
|Issuance
|Gradual, multi-year vesting; ~100M tokens by 2026
|Allocation
|Investors, Team/Advisors, Ecosystem, Testnets, Marketing
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking (with revenue sharing), trading fees, referrals
|Lock-Up
|Vesting for early allocations, mandatory staking lock-ups
|Unlock Timing
|Most supply unlocked by 2026, little/new unlocking after
Analytical Insights
- The gradual and multi-faceted unlock process is specifically designed to avoid sudden inflation of the circulating supply, thereby protecting token value.
- Incentive alignment between investors, core team, and the ecosystem is prioritized through staggered vesting and usage-based rewards.
- The revenue-sharing model, particularly the direct rewards to stakers and active users, ensures continuous engagement and organic growth in the user base.
Limitations & Future Considerations
- Actual unlock periods and staking lock-up parameters may be subject to protocol governance decisions or unforeseen operational changes.
- The efficiency of the incentive mechanism depends on sustained protocol revenue and ecosystem growth.
This comprehensive tokenomics framework underpins PAAL AI’s ambition for sustainable value capture, growth, and transparent community alignment.
Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Paal AI (PAAL) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga PAAL token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang PAAL token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni PAAL, galugarin ang live na presyo ng PAAL token!
Paal AI (PAAL) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng PAAL
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng PAAL
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang PAAL? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng PAAL ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Disclaimer
