Oxya Origin (OXYZ) Impormasyon

Oxya Origin is revolutionizing gaming with its fully integrated, blockchain-powered ecosystem. Centered on a shared IP and a player-driven economy, it unites multiple games under one interconnected universe. By offering early involvement opportunities, Oxya Origin empowers players to shape game development and drive the ecosystem's growth.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.oxyaorigin.com/ Puting papel: https://oxya-origin.gitbook.io/oxya-origin Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd0623da373f754c4b6762209ea77de59b21dd667