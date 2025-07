Orbital Assets (ORBA) Impormasyon

$ORBA is the native token powering the Orbital Assets (ORBA) ecosystem — a platform revolutionizing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. Holders of $ORBA can participate in governance, access premium tokenization services, and benefit from the growth of the decentralized asset management economy. As real-world assets like real estate, commodities, and intellectual property are digitized on ORBA, $ORBA plays a central role in facilitating transactions, rewarding participants, and securing the network.

Opisyal na Website: https://orbitalassets.org Puting papel: https://docs.orbitalassets.org Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x42Dd3D55e5CFE6f11BC826dE7A32A89F11E6E315