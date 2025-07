Space Nation (OIK) Impormasyon

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

Opisyal na Website: https://spacenation.online/ Puting papel: https://static.spacenation.online/assets/litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x6E7F11641c1EC71591828E531334192d622703F7