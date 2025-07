OGPU (OGPU) Impormasyon

The OpenGPU Network aims to establish a true decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and an ecosystem on top of it for efficient distribution of computation-heavy tasks, such as AI training and inference, across a network of global peers.

Opisyal na Website: https://opengpu.network/ Puting papel: https://opengpu.network/docs/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://ogpuscan.io/