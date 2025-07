Openfabric AI (OFN) Impormasyon

Openfabric AI is a decentralized Layer 1 AI protocol for building and connecting AI applications where we have harnessed the power of blockchain, advanced cryptography, and novel infrastructure to create a new foundation for AI apps. In our ecosystem, everyone has quick, easy, low-cost, and hassle-free access to powerful AIs.

Opisyal na Website: https://openfabric.ai/ Puting papel: https://openfabric.ai/resource/openfabric-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8899ec96ed8c96b5c86c23c3f069c3def75b6d97