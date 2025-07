Oasys Token (OAS) Impormasyon

Oasys blockchain is an EVM-compatible public blockchain optimized for gaming, with partnership of famous gaming studios including Square Enix, NetMarble. OAS is the native token of Oasys blockchain.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.oasys.games/ Puting papel: https://docs.oasys.games/ Block Explorer: https://scan.oasys.games/