Nura Labs (NURA) Impormasyon

Nura Labs is a Web3 innovation studio dedicated to building intelligent, secure, and scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. As the creator of Nura Wallet, they combine blockchain engineering, AI automation, and seamless user experience to create tools that drive real-world utility and mass adoption.

Opisyal na Website: https://nura.gg/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x926759A8EaEcFADb5D8bdC7A9C7B193C5085F507