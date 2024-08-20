Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomics

Tuklasin ang mga pangunahing pananaw sa Non-Playable Coin (NPC), kasama ang supply ng token nito, modelo ng pamamahagi, at real-time na datos ng merkado.
USD

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Impormasyon

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.

Opisyal na Website:
https://www.npc.com/
Puting papel:
https://www.docs.npc.com
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/BeGY8KqKxboEwRbJd1q9H2K829jS4Rc5dEyNMYXCbV5p

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo

Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Non-Playable Coin (NPC), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.

Market Cap:
$ 210.45M
$ 210.45M
Kabuuang Supply:
$ 8.05B
$ 8.05B
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.50B
$ 7.50B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 225.86M
$ 225.86M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0675
$ 0.0675
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000004232086353491
$ 0.000004232086353491
Kasalukuyang Presyo:
$ 0.028057
$ 0.028057

Malalim na Istraktura ng Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Token

Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga NPC token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.

Overview

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a unique experiment in the crypto space, combining the characteristics of a memecoin and an NFT into a new asset class called a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT). NPC is designed as a high-supply, highly liquid token that can be traded both as a fungible token (like a typical memecoin) and as a non-fungible token (NFT) on various marketplaces. The project is explicitly described as an art experiment with no intrinsic value, no formal team, and no roadmap, intended purely for entertainment and cultural participation.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard: NPC uses the ERC11 standard, which merges ERC20 (fungible) and ERC1155 (NFT) functionalities. This allows NPC to be traded as both a token and an NFT, and users can convert between the two forms 1:1 using a wrapper dApp.
  • Supply: The maximum supply is 8,050,126,520 NPC.
  • Distribution: There is no evidence of a traditional token sale, ICO, or structured fundraising. The token is available on multiple chains (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Solana) and can be acquired via decentralized and centralized exchanges.
  • NFT Minting: A special collection, "Non-Playable Customs," was minted out on August 20, 2024, with 155,443 unique NFTs, each requiring 1 NPC to mint (which was then burned).

Allocation Mechanism

  • No Structured Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap.
  • NFT Collection: The only explicit allocation event is the minting of the "Non-Playable Customs" NFT collection, which was open to the public and required burning NPC tokens for each mint.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: NPC is a memecoin-NFT hybrid, tradable on both token and NFT marketplaces. It is designed for entertainment, meme culture participation, and as a collectible.
  • NFT Customization: Users can customize and mint their own NPC NFTs, symbolically representing "every human on Earth."
  • No Financial Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms. The project explicitly states there is no expectation of profit, no dividends, and no compensation for holding or using the token.
  • Burn Mechanism: Minting custom NFTs required burning NPC, introducing a deflationary aspect tied to NFT creation.

Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time

  • No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. All tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition.
  • NFT Minting: The only "lock" is the burning of NPC to mint NFTs, which is a permanent removal from supply rather than a time-based lock.

Tokenomics Table

AspectDetails
Token StandardERC11 (ERC20 + ERC1155 hybrid)
Max Supply8,050,126,520 NPC
IssuanceNo ICO; distributed via DEX/CEX trading and NFT minting (burning NPC)
AllocationNo structured allocation; public minting of NFTs (155,443 NFTs, 1 NPC burned per mint)
UsageTradable as both token and NFT; customizable NFTs; no financial incentives
IncentivesNone (no staking, yield, or rewards)
LockingNone
UnlockingNot applicable
Burn MechanismNPC burned to mint custom NFTs

Additional Notes

  • Meme-Backed Money: NPC is described as "meme-backed money," with each token/NFT representing a piece of internet culture.
  • No Intrinsic Value: The project repeatedly emphasizes that NPC is for entertainment only, with no expectation of financial return.
  • Open Source: All art and code are open source, and the project encourages community experimentation.

References for Further Reading

  • NPC Tokenomics
  • ERC11 Whitepaper
  • Non-Playable Customs NFT Collection
  • NPC Contract Addresses

Summary

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a memecoin-NFT hybrid with a novel ERC11 standard, no structured allocation or financial incentives, and a focus on meme culture and entertainment. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no vesting, locking, or rewards, and a unique burn-to-mint NFT mechanism.

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit

Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Non-Playable Coin (NPC) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.

Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:

Kabuuang Supply:

Ang maximum na bilang ng mga NPC token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.

Circulating Supply:

Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.

Max na Supply:

Ang hard cap sa kung ilang NPC token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.

Rate ng Inflation:

Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.

Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?

Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.

Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.

Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.

Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.

Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni NPC, galugarin ang live na presyo ng NPC token!

Disclaimer

