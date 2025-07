Nexo (NEXO) Impormasyon

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers banking services for retail users (e.g. lending, borrowing, trading, credit cards, etc.). Users can deposit their crypto assets on the Nexo platform for various benefits such as generating interest payments, and depositing collateral for loans. The NEXO token is used for governance and platform benefits, as well as to receive interest payments.

Opisyal na Website: https://nexo.com Puting papel: https://nexo.com/assets/downloads/Nexo-Whitepaper.pdf?=a Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb62132e35a6c13ee1ee0f84dc5d40bad8d815206