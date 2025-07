neur.sh (NEUR) Impormasyon

Neur is an open-source, full-stack application that brings together the power of LLM models and blockchain technology. Designed for the Solana ecosystem, Neur enables seamless interactions with DeFi protocols, NFTs, and much more through an intelligent interface.

Opisyal na Website: https://neur.sh/ Puting papel: https://docs.neur.sh/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3N2ETvNpPNAxhcaXgkhKoY1yDnQfs41Wnxsx5qNJpump