NEO (NEO) Impormasyon

NEO is a non-profit community-based blockchain project that utilizes blockchain technology and digital identity to digitize assets, to automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts, and to realize a smart economy with a distributed network.

Opisyal na Website: https://neo.org/ Puting papel: https://docs.neo.org/docs/en-us/index.html Block Explorer: https://dora.coz.io/